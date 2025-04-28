Left Menu

Revolutionizing Global Travel: Launch of the Zero-Fee BookMyForex Card

BookMyForex has launched the Global Forex Card, a single-currency card loaded in USD, eliminating cross-currency charges and ATM withdrawal fees, while offering up to 2% cashback. Tailored for international travelers and students, it promises a transparent and cost-effective solution for overseas spending. Same-day delivery and introductory offers are available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BookMyForex, a part of the MakeMyTrip Group, has unveiled its latest financial product aimed at easing the international travel experience. The newly launched Global Forex Card eliminates hidden currency conversion charges and ATM fees for travelers worldwide.

Acceptable in over 200 countries, the card promises up to 2% cashback against zero markup forex rates. Specifically designed for students and travelers, it offers an economical alternative to traditional forex products that typically carry cross-currency fees and ATM charges. Founders Sudarshan and Nitin Motwani emphasize the card's transparency, ensuring zero markups and no surprises.

The Global Forex Card, available for same-day delivery, can be purchased through the BookMyForex app or website. The introduction marks a transformative step for the forex market, aligning with the company's commitment to surpassing customer expectations and meeting the evolving needs of a modern, value-conscious global traveler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

