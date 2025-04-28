Chandigarh Steps Up Security Measures for Kashmiri Students Amid Rising Concerns

Following the Pahalgam terror incident, which heightened security concerns among Kashmiri students in Chandigarh, local police have swiftly rolled out measures to bolster their safety. The students, enrolled in various city institutions like Panjab University and DAV College, are now under enhanced protection.

A significant step includes the establishment of a Special Assistance Desk at the Police Control Room in Sector 9. Furthermore, SHOs have been tasked with providing extra attention to the students, entailing quick response to any security alarms. The police's proactive approach also includes intensified patrolling in student-dense areas.

In a related development, authorities in Delhi have detained a Jamia Millia Islamia University mess worker accused of assaulting a Kashmiri female student. The altercation, reportedly rooted in personal matters, occurred last Thursday evening. Though a formal complaint is pending, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has activated helplines for immediate support.

(With inputs from agencies.)