Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness: Power Outage Chaos

A significant power outage impacted large regions of Spain and Portugal, with power distributor Red Eléctrica estimating a restoration time of 6-10 hours. The company refrained from commenting on the possible causes of the blackout, which left millions without electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:34 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, a major power outage affected vast areas across Spain and Portugal, leaving millions in the dark. Red Eléctrica, the primary power distributor in Spain, announced that it would take between 6 to 10 hours to fully restore electricity. The outage has sparked widespread concern and confusion.

Authorities from Red Eléctrica have been working tirelessly to bring the lights back on, while details surrounding the cause of this widespread blackout remain undisclosed by the company. Despite efforts to probe the incident, speculation persists as to what might have triggered such an extensive power failure.

The blackout's ripple effects disrupted normalcy, with residents and businesses grappling with the sudden loss of power. As the wait for answers continues, authorities urge the public to remain patient and heed safety precautions.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

