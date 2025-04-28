Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness: Power Outage Chaos
A significant power outage impacted large regions of Spain and Portugal, with power distributor Red Eléctrica estimating a restoration time of 6-10 hours. The company refrained from commenting on the possible causes of the blackout, which left millions without electricity.
- Country:
- Spain
In an unexpected turn of events, a major power outage affected vast areas across Spain and Portugal, leaving millions in the dark. Red Eléctrica, the primary power distributor in Spain, announced that it would take between 6 to 10 hours to fully restore electricity. The outage has sparked widespread concern and confusion.
Authorities from Red Eléctrica have been working tirelessly to bring the lights back on, while details surrounding the cause of this widespread blackout remain undisclosed by the company. Despite efforts to probe the incident, speculation persists as to what might have triggered such an extensive power failure.
The blackout's ripple effects disrupted normalcy, with residents and businesses grappling with the sudden loss of power. As the wait for answers continues, authorities urge the public to remain patient and heed safety precautions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Portugal
- power outage
- Red Eléctrica
- blackout
- electricity
- restoration
- time
- energy
- supply
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Solar Shutdown to Prevent Holiday Blackout
Maharashtra's Power Revolution: Free Electricity for Farmers by 2026
Hagia Sophia Restoration Enters Groundbreaking Phase
Statue Controversy in Tripura: Call for Cultural Restoration
There used to be blackouts when Cong was in power. In last decade, power production has doubled and India is exporting electricity: PM.