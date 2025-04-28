Left Menu

DPIL Secures Rs 230 Crore Orders for Power Cables

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited has announced securing two significant orders totaling over Rs 230 crore for the supply of power cables. The orders were placed by Rajesh Power Services Limited and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, enhancing DPIL's position as India's leading single-location power cables and conductors manufacturer.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL) announced on Monday that it has won two substantial orders totaling over Rs 230 crore for supplying power cables. The orders bolster DPIL's standing in the market and demonstrate its manufacturing capabilities.

The company has received letters of intent for the supply of power cables from Rajesh Power Services Limited for a project under Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited valued at Rs 1,50,98,65,000. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited placed another order worth Rs 79,27,80,051.

As India's largest single-location power cables and conductors manufacturer, DPIL continues to lead the industry with significant contributions to India's power infrastructure.

