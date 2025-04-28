Bihar Leader Sushil Modi Honored Posthumously with Padma Bhushan

Late Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan for his exceptional contributions to public affairs. The award was presented to his wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, by President Droupadi Murmu at a solemn ceremony on Monday.

Sushil Modi, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 72, served Bihar's political sphere with distinction throughout a career spanning more than 30 years. He held various prestigious positions, including MLA, MLC, and as a member of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Modi served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020.

Aside from Modi, the Padma Bhushan list includes names like PR Sreejesh in Sports, Pankaj Patel in Trade and Industry, and Pankaj Udhas posthumously for Art. The Padma awards, among India's highest civilian honors, celebrate exemplary achievements across fields such as art, social work, public affairs, among others, and are conferred by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhawan during ceremonial events.

