Delhi Police Unravel Bizarre Extortion Plot Involving Fake Thumb Propped with Minors

Delhi Police cracked an unusual extortion scheme involving a man, his minor niece, and a fake thumb demanding Rs 5 crore. Three suspects, including a juvenile, were apprehended after extensive investigations. The plan involved fake parcel deliveries, culminating in arrests and ongoing probes for additional accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi Police have dismantled an extraordinary extortion ring, masterminded by an individual who employed his minor niece alongside a counterfeit human thumb to extort Rs 5 crore from an acquaintance. The incident has led to the arrest of three people, including a juvenile.

The case, registered on April 16 at the Jagatpuri Police Station, involved the shocking delivery of a suspicious parcel. Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdra, Prashant Gautam, stated that the parcel contained a menacing letter, a smartwatch, and a human-like thumb replica delivered by a young girl. Authorities promptly formed a special team to resolve the case, meticulously analyzing over 600 CCTV cameras, which unveiled the minor's involvement.

Interrogation led to the arrest of Abhishek Jain, who confessed to orchestrating the extortion scheme against his acquaintance, Vikas Jain. He revealed purchasing materials for the plot and recruiting accomplices, including his niece and a relative. Sachin Jain, another conspirator, was also apprehended. Authorities continue the investigation to uncover further details of the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

