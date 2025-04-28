Left Menu

Boosting India's Fisheries: A New Era in Sustainable Practices

Indian government advocates for sustainable fisheries practices, focusing on infrastructure development in Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Key initiatives include conservation, value-added exports, regional cooperation, and innovative farming methods, aiming to boost economic contributions and utilize underexplored marine resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:49 IST
Boosting India's Fisheries: A New Era in Sustainable Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored the importance of developing fisheries infrastructure and fostering sustainable practices in regions like Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. His remarks came as he inaugurated fisheries projects valued at Rs 255 crore during the Coastal States Fisheries Meet held in Mumbai.

The minister emphasized the need for value addition in exports and conservation efforts in the fisheries sector, while also urging a reduction in harmful fishing methods. Highlighting India's marine potential, Singh discussed initiatives such as the Regional Fisheries Council and the Blue Revolution, as well as significant progress through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Additional talks by Minister of State for Fisheries S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian underscored cooperation between the Centre and states, spotlighting innovative approaches and the promotion of new marine culture techniques. Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi called for infrastructural advancements and regulatory amendments to tap into the vast potential of India's coastline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025