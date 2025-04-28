Boosting India's Fisheries: A New Era in Sustainable Practices

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has underscored the importance of developing fisheries infrastructure and fostering sustainable practices in regions like Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. His remarks came as he inaugurated fisheries projects valued at Rs 255 crore during the Coastal States Fisheries Meet held in Mumbai.

The minister emphasized the need for value addition in exports and conservation efforts in the fisheries sector, while also urging a reduction in harmful fishing methods. Highlighting India's marine potential, Singh discussed initiatives such as the Regional Fisheries Council and the Blue Revolution, as well as significant progress through schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Additional talks by Minister of State for Fisheries S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian underscored cooperation between the Centre and states, spotlighting innovative approaches and the promotion of new marine culture techniques. Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi called for infrastructural advancements and regulatory amendments to tap into the vast potential of India's coastline.

