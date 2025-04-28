Iberian Peninsula Plunges Into Darkness: Unprecedented Power Outage Disrupts Life

A large-scale blackout left Spain and Portugal in chaos on Monday, crippling transportation systems, communication networks, and public services for approximately 50 million residents across the region.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica reported a major disruption in electricity, with full restoration expected to take up to 10 hours. The incident prompted Prime Ministers from both countries to convene emergency meetings. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Centre confirmed that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

The blackout affected major cities including Madrid and Lisbon, causing significant inconvenience. The Spanish Parliament was forced to shut down, while airports operated on backup power. Authorities are investigating the exact cause, although preliminary reports suggest an issue within Spain's electricity distribution network.

