Iberian Peninsula Plunges Into Darkness: Unprecedented Power Outage Disrupts Life
A massive blackout impacted Spain and Portugal, disrupting daily life by halting trains and closing businesses. Authorities are unclear about the cause, although it seems to be related to Spain's electricity distribution network. Both nations activated emergency protocols to restore services and minimize inconvenience.
A large-scale blackout left Spain and Portugal in chaos on Monday, crippling transportation systems, communication networks, and public services for approximately 50 million residents across the region.
Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica reported a major disruption in electricity, with full restoration expected to take up to 10 hours. The incident prompted Prime Ministers from both countries to convene emergency meetings. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Centre confirmed that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
The blackout affected major cities including Madrid and Lisbon, causing significant inconvenience. The Spanish Parliament was forced to shut down, while airports operated on backup power. Authorities are investigating the exact cause, although preliminary reports suggest an issue within Spain's electricity distribution network.
