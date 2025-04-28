Left Menu

Iberian Peninsula Plunges Into Darkness: Unprecedented Power Outage Disrupts Life

A massive blackout impacted Spain and Portugal, disrupting daily life by halting trains and closing businesses. Authorities are unclear about the cause, although it seems to be related to Spain's electricity distribution network. Both nations activated emergency protocols to restore services and minimize inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:35 IST
Iberian Peninsula Plunges Into Darkness: Unprecedented Power Outage Disrupts Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A large-scale blackout left Spain and Portugal in chaos on Monday, crippling transportation systems, communication networks, and public services for approximately 50 million residents across the region.

Spanish power distributor Red Eléctrica reported a major disruption in electricity, with full restoration expected to take up to 10 hours. The incident prompted Prime Ministers from both countries to convene emergency meetings. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Centre confirmed that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

The blackout affected major cities including Madrid and Lisbon, causing significant inconvenience. The Spanish Parliament was forced to shut down, while airports operated on backup power. Authorities are investigating the exact cause, although preliminary reports suggest an issue within Spain's electricity distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025