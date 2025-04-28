Spain’s Nuclear Reactors Remain Safe Amid Blackout
Following a power blackout in Spain, all seven nuclear reactors maintained safety as emergency generators activated. Four operating reactors shut down automatically, while backup systems ensured the non-operational reactors stayed secure, according to the country's nuclear safety council.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- Spain
In the wake of a recent power outage that hit Spain, the country's nuclear safety council reported that all seven of its nuclear reactors remained in a safe condition.
The authority noted that four reactors, operational at the time, automatically shut down as planned, with emergency generators promptly taking over power needs.
The council assured the public that the remaining three reactors, which were non-operational during the incident, also maintained stable conditions due to the activation of backup generators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement