Spain’s Nuclear Reactors Remain Safe Amid Blackout

In the wake of a recent power outage that hit Spain, the country's nuclear safety council reported that all seven of its nuclear reactors remained in a safe condition.

The authority noted that four reactors, operational at the time, automatically shut down as planned, with emergency generators promptly taking over power needs.

The council assured the public that the remaining three reactors, which were non-operational during the incident, also maintained stable conditions due to the activation of backup generators.

