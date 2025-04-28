Left Menu

Spain’s Nuclear Reactors Remain Safe Amid Blackout

Following a power blackout in Spain, all seven nuclear reactors maintained safety as emergency generators activated. Four operating reactors shut down automatically, while backup systems ensured the non-operational reactors stayed secure, according to the country's nuclear safety council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:46 IST
Spain’s Nuclear Reactors Remain Safe Amid Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In the wake of a recent power outage that hit Spain, the country's nuclear safety council reported that all seven of its nuclear reactors remained in a safe condition.

The authority noted that four reactors, operational at the time, automatically shut down as planned, with emergency generators promptly taking over power needs.

The council assured the public that the remaining three reactors, which were non-operational during the incident, also maintained stable conditions due to the activation of backup generators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025