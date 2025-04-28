Power Surge: The Day Madrid Open Came to a Halt
The Madrid Open was disrupted by a massive power outage, halting key matches and affecting electronic systems. Matches including those of Grigor Dimitrov and Coco Gauff were postponed or interrupted. The outage also impacted city infrastructure. Efforts to restore power were underway by Spanish authorities.
In a remarkable turn of events, the Madrid Open faced an unprecedented suspension as a sweeping power outage struck Spain's capital, impacting several matches including those of Grigor Dimitrov and Coco Gauff.
Action at the famed Manolo Santana Stadium was halted when a critical match between Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley was interrupted due to lights going dark and cameras losing power. The contentious disruption saw electronic systems falter throughout the venue.
City-wide, the power cut left Madrid's infrastructure in disarray, affecting traffic systems and public transport. Spanish grid operator Red Electrica is working in close cooperation with energy companies to re-establish normalcy.
