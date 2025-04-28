Power Surge: The Day Madrid Open Came to a Halt

In a remarkable turn of events, the Madrid Open faced an unprecedented suspension as a sweeping power outage struck Spain's capital, impacting several matches including those of Grigor Dimitrov and Coco Gauff.

Action at the famed Manolo Santana Stadium was halted when a critical match between Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley was interrupted due to lights going dark and cameras losing power. The contentious disruption saw electronic systems falter throughout the venue.

City-wide, the power cut left Madrid's infrastructure in disarray, affecting traffic systems and public transport. Spanish grid operator Red Electrica is working in close cooperation with energy companies to re-establish normalcy.

