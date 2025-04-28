Delhi's Power Demand Surges to Three-Year High Amid Summer Season

On Monday, Delhi's power demand reached an unprecedented 6015 megawatts during the afternoon—a record high in three years, as confirmed by the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC). The demand surpassed the previous day's record of 5710 MW, reflecting a surge in the city's energy needs due to the summer heat.

In April 2023 and 2024, Delhi's power demand did not exceed 6000 MW. However, the SLDC anticipates a significant spike, projecting the demand to reach 9000 MW by 2025 summers, surpassing last year's peak of 8656 MW. In particular, the BSES Rajdhani area is expected to witness an increase in demand to around 4050 MW, while the BSES Yamuna area forecasts up to 1900 MW.

BSES is proactively preparing to meet these demands with efficient power supply plans, including securing additional power through banking arrangements with various states. A significant portion, over 2100 MW, will comprise green energy. BSES is also leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance demand forecasting and ensure reliable service during the high-demand summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)