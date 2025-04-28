British Equities Climb Amid Global Trade Tensions: Healthcare Leads the Charge

British equities closed higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in healthcare stocks, while U.S. trade policies stayed in the spotlight.

The FTSE 100, despite being nearly flat, celebrated its longest winning streak since December 2019 with 11 straight positive sessions. The FTSE 250 midcap index rose by 0.6%.

Healthcare giants AstraZeneca and GSK were instrumental in the FTSE 100's performance, with their stocks rising by 1.2% and 1.4% respectively. Market optimism was partly fueled by indications of easing U.S.-China trade tensions, although global trade worries persist.

Among notable movers, Entain surged by 6.8% after BetMGM, its partnership with MGM Resorts, reported a first-quarter profit amid thriving e-betting interest. Deliveroo leapt 16.5% after revealing a takeover offer from DoorDash.

The latest data showed minimal decline in British retail sales this month, but future conditions look tougher, indicating challenges in economic growth and consumer confidence. The UK's draft agreement with the EU emphasizes unity on Ukraine's sovereignty and climate commitments, contrasting with some U.S. approaches. Meanwhile, UK-India trade discussions continue as both sides aim to finalize a long-pending deal amidst pressure from U.S. tariffs.

