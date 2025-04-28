Uttar Pradesh Leads India in Expelling Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Revocation

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first Indian state to successfully repatriate all Pakistani citizens in its jurisdiction, marking a significant step following the Pahalgam terror incident. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the helm, monitoring the process, the state ensured the swift return of these individuals.

The Chief Minister's office revealed that Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting, directing officials to act promptly and coordinate with police forces to expedite the exit of Pakistani nationals. This came in response to the Indian government's revocation of all categories of Pakistani visas, sparing only long-term and diplomatic ones, in light of the recent terror attack.

The massive return witnessed at the Attari border saw a resident from Pakistan's Amarkot district among many leaving, expressing hope for future cooperation between the nations. Over 500 Pakistani nationals departed in just three days, concurrent with the closing of India's Integrated Check Post as tensions heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)