Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads India in Expelling Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Revocation

Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to repatriate all Pakistani citizens following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The Indian government revoked most Pakistani visas, sparking the mass return. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direct involvement ensured rapid action, with 537 Pakistani citizens leaving through the Attari border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leads India in Expelling Pakistani Nationals Amid Visa Revocation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first Indian state to successfully repatriate all Pakistani citizens in its jurisdiction, marking a significant step following the Pahalgam terror incident. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the helm, monitoring the process, the state ensured the swift return of these individuals.

The Chief Minister's office revealed that Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting, directing officials to act promptly and coordinate with police forces to expedite the exit of Pakistani nationals. This came in response to the Indian government's revocation of all categories of Pakistani visas, sparing only long-term and diplomatic ones, in light of the recent terror attack.

The massive return witnessed at the Attari border saw a resident from Pakistan's Amarkot district among many leaving, expressing hope for future cooperation between the nations. Over 500 Pakistani nationals departed in just three days, concurrent with the closing of India's Integrated Check Post as tensions heightened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025