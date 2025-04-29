Left Menu

Finance Ministry Grants Tax Exemption to National Mission for Clean Ganga

The Finance Ministry has granted tax exemption to the National Mission for Clean Ganga, under the Environment (Protection) Act, starting from the assessment year 2024-25. This decision supports the Namami Gange programme's efforts in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and public welfare through varied projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has approved a significant tax exemption for the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). According to a notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this move aligns with efforts to enhance the Namami Gange programme's effectiveness.

The NMCG, the implementation body of the government's flagship programme, has been officially recognized as an authority under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. This status grants the NMCG income tax exemption starting from the assessment year 2024-25, provided it continues to operate under the specified legal framework.

This exemption supports NMCG's roles in promoting sustainable development, environmental conservation, and public welfare. As part of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the mission undertakes diverse projects such as sewage treatment, river surface cleaning, afforestation, effluent monitoring, and fostering community engagement in Ganga conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

