Kozhikode Police Revoke Notices After Visa Clarification Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

The Kozhikode rural police have retracted notices issued to three Pakistani nationals after verifying that they have applied for long-term visas. Identified as Puthanpuravalappil Hamsa, Khamarunnisa, and her sister Asma, these individuals have been living in Kozhikode for a significant duration.

Hamsa, originally from Kerala, moved to East Pakistan in 1965, later settling in Karachi. He made his way back to Kerala in 2007, seeking Indian citizenship. Meanwhile, five other Pakistani nationals with short-term visas have exited Kerala, according to local police.

This development follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals by the Union government. In the aftermath, 537 Pakistani nationals have departed India via the Attari border, while 850 Indians have returned. Additionally, 26 tourists, including a Nepalese national, lost their lives in what is considered one of the worst attacks since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

