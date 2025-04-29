Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP Slams Congress for 'Insensitive' Terror Comment

In a heated political dispute, BJP's Maharashtra President, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, condemned Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's statement on terrorists, accusing him of insensitivity and potential exoneration of attackers. The remarks have sparked criticism, with Maharashtra's Chief Minister emphasizing the pain caused to victims' families by such comments.

The controversial statement by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar regarding terrorists has ignited a fierce debate, particularly with criticism from the BJP. Maharashtra State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule took to social media to express outrage, accusing Wadettiwar of attempting to exonerate the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bawankule described Wadettiwar's comments as 'the height of insensitivity,' questioning his intentions in saying terrorists have no caste or religion. He suggested Wadettiwar's remarks were not aligned with national interests and labeled them as an anti-national mentality. Bawankule's comments reflect a broader accusation that Congress is politicizing sensitive national security issues to the detriment of Indian unity.

The controversy continued to escalate with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighing in, criticizing Wadettiwar for adding insult to the families of the Pahalgam attack victims. Fadnavis highlighted the immense pain and outrage such statements cause to the bereaved families, echoing a sentiment that many in the BJP believe Congress is overlooking the sentiments of those impacted by terrorism.

