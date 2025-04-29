Jordan Advances Workplace Safety: ILO and SSC Lead Fight Against Violence and Harassment

In a major step towards ensuring safer and more inclusive workplaces, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with Jordan’s Social Security Corporation (SSC), organized a specialized three-day training workshop focused on eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work. Held from 13 to 15 April 2025 at the scenic shores of the Dead Sea, this workshop brought together key national stakeholders to translate global commitments into actionable policies and practices.

A Comprehensive Initiative Rooted in Global Standards

This training is a significant component of Jordan’s ongoing efforts to implement the principles enshrined in the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190), and its accompanying Recommendation No. 206. These international instruments provide a robust framework to combat workplace violence and harassment, recognizing them as serious violations of human rights and barriers to fair employment.

Participants included a diverse array of representatives from the SSC, the Ministry of Labour, the Jordanian National Commission for Women, the General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions, and the Jordan Chamber of Industry. Their collective presence enabled a dynamic exchange of experiences and strategies, reinforcing a unified approach to fostering respectful, safe, and dignified work environments.

Expert-Led Sessions on Key Issues and Practical Tools

Facilitated by experts from the ILO International Training Centre (ITCILO) and ILO Headquarters in Geneva, the workshop delved into multiple critical areas:

Core principles and provisions of Convention No. 190

The intrinsic link between violence, harassment, and occupational safety and health (OSH)

Design and implementation of effective reporting and grievance mechanisms

Review and strengthening of internal institutional policies

Practical group exercises to conceptualize an internal electronic grievance reporting system using participatory methodologies

The sessions were highly interactive, emphasizing real-world applications and fostering an environment of collaborative learning and innovation.

Opening Remarks Highlight the Urgency for Change

The training was formally inaugurated by Tareq Abu Qaoud, Better Work Jordan Programme Manager, on behalf of the ILO Country Coordinator. In his address, Abu Qaoud stressed the profound challenges that workplace violence and harassment pose to economic inclusion, particularly for women.

“Globally, women’s labour force participation hovers around 48%, but in the Arab world, it falls below 18.5%, and in Jordan, it is alarmingly low at approximately 14%,” he noted. “Convention No. 190 is a landmark achievement, emphasizing that violence and harassment at work are human rights violations that must be addressed with comprehensive policies, legislative reforms, and cultural change.”

He applauded Jordan’s recent efforts to integrate these concerns into national labour laws and practices.

SSC’s Commitment: A Model for Public Institutions

Speaking on behalf of SSC’s Director General, Rana Musleh, Advisor for Social Insurance and International Cooperation, emphasized the SSC’s pioneering role. She described how the Corporation's internal policy and reporting mechanism aim to uphold employee dignity, ensuring their mental and physical well-being.

“The SSC is among the first public institutions in Jordan to implement a comprehensive internal policy to combat workplace violence and harassment,” Musleh stated. “This reaffirms our commitment to providing a supportive and safe working environment. We hope our experience can inspire other public sector entities.”

Musleh underscored that SSC’s initiatives align closely with national legal frameworks and international labour standards, demonstrating leadership in setting a national example.

International Perspective: Jordan as a Regional Inspiration

Valentina Beghini, ILO Legal Specialist on Violence, Harassment, and Non-Discrimination, praised Jordan’s proactive stance during her remarks. She emphasized that Jordan's experience could serve as a powerful model for other countries in the region striving to build safer workplaces.

“This workshop represents a critical bridge between legal standards and practical implementation. The commitment shown by Jordanian institutions reflects a genuine and commendable drive toward creating fairer, safer work environments,” Beghini said.

Concluding with Concrete Commitments

The workshop concluded with clear and actionable commitments from participants. Among the agreed next steps were:

Finalizing and launching an electronic grievance reporting system

Enhancing the capacities of SSC personnel to manage and respond to workplace harassment cases

Deepening collaboration with national institutions to embed violence- and harassment-prevention measures across workplaces

Ongoing public awareness campaigns and educational efforts to foster a cultural shift toward zero tolerance of violence and harassment

These commitments will be supported by continued technical assistance from the ILO and through national partnerships.

Aligning with Global Observances

This training coincided with two major international observances: the World Day for Safety and Health at Work (28 April) and International Labour Day (1 May). Both occasions reaffirm the ILO’s call to action: that every worker, everywhere, deserves a workplace free from violence and harassment.

A Broader Effort Under the Equality@Work Project

This initiative forms part of the Equality@Work project, implemented through the Decent Work for Women Programme in Jordan, with support from the Government of Norway. The project aims to create systemic change to empower women and marginalized groups through stronger labour protections and more inclusive workplace cultures.

Through efforts like this, Jordan continues to make strides toward fulfilling the promise of decent work for all — work that is not just productive, but also safe, inclusive, and respectful of human dignity.