Historic Blackout in Spain and Portugal Sparks Energy Infrastructure Debate

Spain and Portugal fully restored power following their most severe blackout in history, with little clarity offered on its cause or future preventive measures. Traffic services resumed, but commuters faced delays, highlighting the disruption's widespread impact.

The Spanish grid operator, REE, dismissed a cyber attack, leaving open possibilities like terrorism or infrastructure failure. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez advised against hasty conclusions. The blackout underscored debates about the stability of solar and wind energy, integral to Spain's power supply.

The incident's economic toll may reach up to 4.5 billion euros, as businesses counted losses from power-dependent operations. Authorities declared states of emergency, deploying police across regions. Despite the challenges, energy systems steadily reconnected, underscoring the complexity of integrating renewable resources with traditional power grids.

(With inputs from agencies.)