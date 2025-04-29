Ram Mandir to Open Soon: A Milestone for Ayodhya

In an announcement on Tuesday, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, confirmed that Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be completed by June 5, 2023. Speaking to ANI, Mishra highlighted that 99% of the temple's construction is already finished.

'The main sanctum, Garbhagriha, where Ram Lalla is enshrined, has been completed,' Mishra revealed. 'While the first and second floors and the shikhar were still under construction, the recent installation of the temple flagpole signifies the completion of the shikhar.'

The Chairman noted that on May 23, the Ram Darbar, a significant aspect of the temple, including idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman, will be installed. He also emphasized the seven temples in honor of Lord Ram's sages and devotees, now complete, will open post-June 5.

Challenges faced in construction included sourcing materials and tackling geographical constraints. Mishra pointed out the engineering challenges due to the vision of ensuring the temple's longevity for the next 1,000 years. 'Teamwork was pivotal in overcoming these challenges,' he stated.

Mishra expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support, recalling his dedication even before the Supreme Court's verdict, highlighting that Modi had designated Ayodhya's temple construction as a matter of priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)