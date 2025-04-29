Left Menu

Ram Mandir to Open Soon: A Milestone for Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set for completion by June 5, with 99% of construction finished. Key installations, including the Ram Darbar, are scheduled for May. Seven nearby temples will also open, overcoming geographical and material challenges through teamwork, as per Nripendra Mishra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:15 IST
Ram Mandir to Open Soon: A Milestone for Ayodhya
Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an announcement on Tuesday, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, confirmed that Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be completed by June 5, 2023. Speaking to ANI, Mishra highlighted that 99% of the temple's construction is already finished.

'The main sanctum, Garbhagriha, where Ram Lalla is enshrined, has been completed,' Mishra revealed. 'While the first and second floors and the shikhar were still under construction, the recent installation of the temple flagpole signifies the completion of the shikhar.'

The Chairman noted that on May 23, the Ram Darbar, a significant aspect of the temple, including idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman, will be installed. He also emphasized the seven temples in honor of Lord Ram's sages and devotees, now complete, will open post-June 5.

Challenges faced in construction included sourcing materials and tackling geographical constraints. Mishra pointed out the engineering challenges due to the vision of ensuring the temple's longevity for the next 1,000 years. 'Teamwork was pivotal in overcoming these challenges,' he stated.

Mishra expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support, recalling his dedication even before the Supreme Court's verdict, highlighting that Modi had designated Ayodhya's temple construction as a matter of priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025