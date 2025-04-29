SEBI Extends T+0 Settlement Cycle Implementation for Stock Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced an extension for the implementation of the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle, pushing the timeline for qualified stock brokers (QSBs) to November 1, 2025.

Originally, the deadline was set for operational readiness by May 1, 2025, as per the December 2024 circular. However, after receiving feedback from QSBs and consulting with stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and brokers, SEBI decided to extend the timeline to ensure a seamless implementation process.

SEBI reaffirmed that although the deadline is extended, all other provisions of the December circular remain unchanged. SEBI has also mandated market infrastructure institutions to amend relevant rules and disseminate information widely within the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)