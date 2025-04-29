Left Menu

SEBI Extends T+0 Settlement Cycle Implementation for Stock Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for implementing the optional T+0 settlement cycle for qualified stock brokers to November 1, 2025. Originally set for May 2025, the extension follows feedback from brokers and consultations with market entities, ensuring readiness and seamless participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced an extension for the implementation of the optional T+0 rolling settlement cycle, pushing the timeline for qualified stock brokers (QSBs) to November 1, 2025.

Originally, the deadline was set for operational readiness by May 1, 2025, as per the December 2024 circular. However, after receiving feedback from QSBs and consulting with stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and brokers, SEBI decided to extend the timeline to ensure a seamless implementation process.

SEBI reaffirmed that although the deadline is extended, all other provisions of the December circular remain unchanged. SEBI has also mandated market infrastructure institutions to amend relevant rules and disseminate information widely within the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

