Harbhajan Singh Seeks Divine Blessings Amid National Tragedy

Harbhajan Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party and a former Indian cricketer, paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The visit saw Singh offering prayers and performing rituals at the well-known temple.

Expressing his gratitude, Singh described the visit as an opportune moment he was fortunate to have experienced. He emphasized his happiness and the spiritual upliftment received from praying at the temple in honor of Lord Mahakal.

Amidst these spiritual undertakings, Singh did not shy away from addressing pressing national issues. He strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, urging a unified national front to combat terrorist forces. The incident, which took place at the Baisaran meadow, resulted in the tragic deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepalese citizen, prompting India to respond by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and closing the Attari checkpost as a retaliatory measure against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)