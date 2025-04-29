Left Menu

Government Greenlights Rs 153 Crore Aid for Hailstorm-Hit Manipur

The Central government has sanctioned an additional Rs 153.36 crore for hailstorm relief in Manipur through the National Disaster Response Fund. This decision follows a High-Level Committee meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah. Previous funds have already been allocated across multiple states for various disasters.

Updated: 29-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:04 IST
A damage house during a hailstorm in Manipur in 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has approved an additional aid of Rs 153.36 crore to assist hailstorm-stricken Manipur. The decision was made by a High-Level Committee under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs' statement released on Tuesday.

This funding comes from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and requires an adjustment of 50 percent from the State Disaster Response Fund's (SDRF) opening balance for the year. The Ministry clarified that this extra assistance is in addition to prior allocations provided to states through the SDRF.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, New Delhi has already dispersed Rs 20,264.40 crore to 28 states under SDRF and Rs 5,160.76 crore to 19 states via NDRF. Further financial support amounting to Rs 4,984.25 crore originated from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for 19 states, and Rs 719.72 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for eight states. For 2025-26, Rs 895.60 crore has been released to one state under SDRF, and Rs 929.63 crore under NDRF to seven states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

