Vibrant Chithirai Festival Unites Thousands in Tamil Nadu

The Chithirai festival saw thousands of fervent devotees gathering at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple and Trichy's Srirangam Temple. The festivities included traditional ceremonies such as the grand Chithirai Car Festival and a colorful procession, with devotees chanting and celebrating amid strong security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:41 IST
Flag hoisting ceremony of 'Chithirai' festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chithirai festival's flag hoisting ceremony took center stage on Tuesday at the iconic Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai, drawing a substantial crowd of eager devotees, as reported by the local Public Relations Officer.

Significantly, on April 26, the annual Chithirai Car Festival, also known as Viruppan Thirunal, unfolded with immense devotion at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Trichy, where thousands congregated, fervently chanting 'Govinda Govinda.' This extraordinary event captivated attendees as Namperumal emerged on the ninth day, clad in ceremonial silk, and ascended the temple's grand chariot.

Amidst heightened security, the festival atmosphere thrived on April 25, with vibrant processions winding through Prithurai streets and Thiruchivigai formations blessing attendees. The ceremonial Vekkali Amman Temple car, adorned exquisitely, made its way through Tiruchi's key streets, drawing a large crowd for 'Chithirai therottam.' Devotees offered prayers and performed rituals, marking a successful festival celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

