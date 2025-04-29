Left Menu

Model, Husband Convicted in Gruesome Murder of Delhi Teacher

In a chilling case, Delhi's Rohini Court has convicted six individuals, including model Angel Gupta, for the murder of a government school teacher in Bawana in 2018. Among those found guilty is the teacher's husband, who conspired with Gupta to eliminate his wife through hired gunmen.

Updated: 29-04-2025 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rohini Court delivered a decisive verdict, convicting six individuals, including model Angel Gupta, in the calculated murder of Sunita, a government school teacher, in Bawana in 2018. The conviction also includes the victim's husband, Manjeet Sehrawat, who maintained an illicit relationship with Gupta.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana found Manjeet Sehrawat, Angel Gupta, and others guilty of conspiracy and murder charges, under sections 120-B and 302 of the IPC. The court document reveals that Sehrawat and Gupta intended to eliminate Sunita, who openly opposed their illicit affair.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including bank records, mobile data, and CCTV footage, confirming the detailed plot orchestrated by Sehrawat, Gupta, and Rajeev Sethi. The shooters, Vishal and Shehzad, were introduced by Dharmender and executed the murder by firing multiple gunshots at Sunita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

