Punjab vs. Hybrid Paddy Seeds: A Growing Controversy

The Federation of Seed Industry of India is urging government intervention against Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds, which could cut farmers' incomes by Rs 8,000-10,000 per acre. The state banned these seeds citing groundwater concerns, but FSII contests this, highlighting potential yield and water conservation benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) is calling for the national government's involvement to address the Punjab government's ban on hybrid paddy seeds. This decision could lead to considerable financial losses for farmers just as the kharif sowing season begins, officials warn.

Ajai Rana, FSII Chairman, argues that the April decision might reduce farmer incomes by Rs 8,000-10,000 per acre. He claims that by forbidding these seeds, the state could undermine a small farmer's monthly earnings. The ban was implemented over groundwater depletion and milling recovery concerns, yet FSII refutes these, asserting that hybrid varieties yield more, save water, and cut down on stubble burning.

FSII has presented evidence of superior milling results from respected agricultural research institutions. The industry group has approached both state and central authorities and has a pending High Court case challenging the ban, in which the state must legally justify its decision. Seed dealers and farmers, especially in saline soil regions, face economic consequences due to this uncertainty.

