Left Menu

Sebi Drafts Exit Blueprint for KYC Agencies: Ensures Investor Data Safety

Sebi has introduced a draft framework for the structured exit of KYC registration agencies. The framework outlines processes for both voluntary and involuntary shutdowns, ensuring continuity of services and safeguarding investor data. The regulator seeks public comments until May 20, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:56 IST
Sebi Drafts Exit Blueprint for KYC Agencies: Ensures Investor Data Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) released a draft framework outlining the structured exit process for KYC registration agencies (KRAs), aiming to protect investor data in the event of agency closures.

KRAs play a critical role in the securities market by acting as repositories of KYC records. Sebi emphasized the need for an organized transition mechanism for KRAs, ensuring service continuity and smooth activity transfer to a successor entity amid insolvency, cessation, or regulatory revocation scenarios.

Sebi invited public feedback on the draft until May 20, 2025. The framework mandates that KRAs prepare for potential wind-down scenarios by identifying key operations like KYC registration and modifications, establishing a standard operating procedure for data migration, and forming a regulatory oversight committee to manage the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025