India's Pioneering Steps to Ensure Smooth Haj Pilgrimage

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, extended his best wishes to the 1,22,518 pilgrims embarking on the sacred Haj journey. The first flights, carrying 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad, marked the beginning of this significant religious expedition on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, Minister Rijiju highlighted the government's commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. He expressed his hopes for a safe, blessed, and spiritually enriching journey for all pilgrims. The Minister's statement read: "As #Haj2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all pilgrims. The Government of India, led by PM Modi, is dedicated to a smooth Haj pilgrimage."

Earlier in April, George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, opened a training programme for selected Haj deputationists, crucial for successful operations. A total of 620 deputationists are prepared for deployment, having undergone extensive training on Haj operations, health issues, and the Haj Suvidha App's use, pivotal for handling pilgrims' needs.

Special focus has been placed on familiarizing deputationists with the Haj Suvidha App, which debuted in 2024, proving crucial in communicating with and supporting Indian pilgrims. Recognizing its efficacy, the government aims to harness its full potential through thorough training, ensuring effective management of this massive logistical undertaking outside India's boundaries.

