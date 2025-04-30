US Stocks Surge as Investors Navigate Trade Turbulence

U.S. stocks rose significantly on Tuesday, showcasing resilience despite volatile trading conditions driven by mixed investor reactions to corporate earnings and trade policy shifts.

Within the financial sphere, predictions by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about potential job losses in China due to tariffs were tempered by progress in trade negotiations with Japan and India.

Automakers reacted minimally to potential tariff relief, as different sectors exhibited varied reactions, with stock buybacks and earnings reports accentuating the day's trading developments.

