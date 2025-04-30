Left Menu

Unveiling Char Dham Yatra 2025: A Journey of Faith and Preparedness

All preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2025, including security and logistical arrangements, have been finalized according to Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. With increased police presence, surveillance, and facilities, authorities are focused on ensuring a safe pilgrimage season as doors open at significant sites from April 30.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner, Vinay Shankar Pandey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The vibrant spiritual journey of Char Dham Yatra 2025 commenced on Wednesday, heralded by the assurance from Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey that comprehensive arrangements have been put into place. Speaking to reporters, Pandey emphasized the importance of safety for pilgrims, as paramilitary forces and police work diligently to ensure a smooth passage along the sacred routes.

Encompassing visits to significant pilgrimage sites such as Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, the Char Dham Yatra holds great spiritual vitality, drawing lakhs of devotees annually. On the eve of the Yatra, Uttarakhand Director General of Police, Deepak Kumar, revealed a robust deployment of security personnel, with 6,000 police officers and 17 PAC companies tasked with maintaining order, in addition to advanced surveillance techniques including drones and CCTV networks.

The commencement ceremonies were marked by the ritual send-off of Lord Kedarnath's idol and secured by far-reaching preparations, highlighted by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee's confirmations of readiness, from utilities to accommodations for temple staff. With registration opening, including special provisions for the differently-abled and foreign nationals, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured a successful pilgrimage, inaugurating the sacred sites' access between April 30 and May 4, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

