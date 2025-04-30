CM Yadav Blesses 70 Couples at Mass Wedding in Ujjain
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended a mass wedding in Ujjain, blessing 70 newly-wed couples. He highlighted the significance of Akshaya Tritiya and announced government support of Rs 55,000 for each couple. The event promotes community participation and curtails extravagant wedding expenses.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav graced a mass wedding ceremony in Daukhedi, Ujjain district, extending his blessings to 70 newly-wed couples. The event, held on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, witnessed a large community turnout.
CM Yadav emphasized the significance of Akshaya Tritiya, a revered date in the Hindu calendar and highlighted the government's financial support of Rs 55,000 per couple. He lauded the mass wedding tradition for curbing lavish expenses and fostering community spirit.
In a social media post, Yadav expressed his best wishes for the prosperity and happiness of the newlyweds, bolstered by blessings from Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi. Akshaya Tritiya is widely observed for its auspiciousness, often marked by the purchase of gold and acts of charity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
