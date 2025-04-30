Punjab & Sind Bank Sees Profits Soar in Q4 FY25

Punjab & Sind Bank, a state-owned entity, has announced an impressive surge in net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reporting Rs 313 crore, a more than two-fold increase compared to Rs 139 crore in the same period last year. This growth was supported by a decline in bad loans and an uptick in core income.

The bank's total income for the quarter soared to Rs 3,836 crore from Rs 2,894 crore year-on-year, with interest income climbing to Rs 3,159 crore, up from Rs 2,481 crore in the preceding year's corresponding quarter. Net Interest Income saw significant improvement, rising to Rs 1,122 crore, compared to Rs 689 crore in Q4 FY24.

Punjab & Sind Bank also recorded better asset quality, with gross NPAs reducing to 3.38% of gross advances from 5.43% the previous year. Net NPAs similarly fell to 0.96%. The provision coverage ratio increased to 91.38% by March 31, 2025. For FY25, total business grew by 11.69%, and a dividend of 0.07 paise per equity share was declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)