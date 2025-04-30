Left Menu

Punjab & Sind Bank Sees Profits Soar in Q4 FY25

Punjab & Sind Bank reported a significant increase in net profit for Q4 FY25 to Rs 313 crore, driven by lower bad loans and higher income. The bank's total revenue rose, and its asset quality improved, with reduced NPAs and a higher provision coverage ratio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:51 IST
Punjab & Sind Bank Sees Profits Soar in Q4 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab & Sind Bank, a state-owned entity, has announced an impressive surge in net profit for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reporting Rs 313 crore, a more than two-fold increase compared to Rs 139 crore in the same period last year. This growth was supported by a decline in bad loans and an uptick in core income.

The bank's total income for the quarter soared to Rs 3,836 crore from Rs 2,894 crore year-on-year, with interest income climbing to Rs 3,159 crore, up from Rs 2,481 crore in the preceding year's corresponding quarter. Net Interest Income saw significant improvement, rising to Rs 1,122 crore, compared to Rs 689 crore in Q4 FY24.

Punjab & Sind Bank also recorded better asset quality, with gross NPAs reducing to 3.38% of gross advances from 5.43% the previous year. Net NPAs similarly fell to 0.96%. The provision coverage ratio increased to 91.38% by March 31, 2025. For FY25, total business grew by 11.69%, and a dividend of 0.07 paise per equity share was declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025