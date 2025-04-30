China Dismisses Espionage Allegations as 'Malicious Slander'

China has firmly rejected accusations of espionage following Germany's charging of two individuals for allegedly spying for Beijing. Describing the claims as baseless and slanderous, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, criticized what he referred to as the 'China espionage threat theory.'

The spokesperson used a regular press conference to call on Berlin to avoid actions that could damage diplomatic relationships. He emphasized maintaining the harmonious momentum that characterizes bilateral relations between the two countries.

The call for maintaining diplomatic integrity comes as tensions between China and Germany are scrutinized, with Beijing cautioning against harmful rhetoric and urging the continuation of cooperative engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)