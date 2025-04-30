Left Menu

China Dismisses Espionage Allegations as 'Malicious Slander'

China has responded to Germany's espionage charges against two individuals, dismissing the 'China espionage threat theory' as unfounded and slanderous. The Chinese foreign ministry has urged Germany to uphold positive bilateral relations and refrain from engaging in smear campaigns.

China has firmly rejected accusations of espionage following Germany's charging of two individuals for allegedly spying for Beijing. Describing the claims as baseless and slanderous, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, criticized what he referred to as the 'China espionage threat theory.'

The spokesperson used a regular press conference to call on Berlin to avoid actions that could damage diplomatic relationships. He emphasized maintaining the harmonious momentum that characterizes bilateral relations between the two countries.

The call for maintaining diplomatic integrity comes as tensions between China and Germany are scrutinized, with Beijing cautioning against harmful rhetoric and urging the continuation of cooperative engagement.

