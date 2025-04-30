Left Menu

Mayawati Condemns SP's Controversial Poster, Warns of Street Protests

BSP chief Mayawati criticizes a Samajwadi Party poster for comparing Akhilesh Yadav to Dr. Ambedkar, calling it disrespectful. She urges political unity after the Pahalgam attack and warns BSP may protest if such portrayals persist. Other leaders also echo her sentiments, demanding apologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:04 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery denunciation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) over a contentious poster that juxtaposes SP president Akhilesh Yadav with Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. She criticized the move as politically misguided and an affront to Ambedkar's legacy, warning that such actions could propel the BSP to protest if they continue.

In a robust statement posted on platform X, Mayawati also criticized the political exploitation of a recent terrorist act in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. She called for political solidarity behind the government's counter-terrorism efforts, emphasizing that 'poster politics' only serves to mislead the public.

BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria reinforced Mayawati's criticisms, branding the poster comparison as 'indecent and condemnable.' Meanwhile, BJP MPs have also mounted protests, accusing Akhilesh Yadav of disrespecting Ambedkar by using doctored images.

(With inputs from agencies.)

