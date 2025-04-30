Left Menu

IndoStar Triumphs: Financial Gains and Strategic Movements in FY25

IndoStar, a non-banking finance company, showcased a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Key highlights include a 4% QoQ growth in AUM to ₹11,053 crore, management restructuring, and strategic asset sales. The company continues focus on commercial vehicle financing and affordable housing through Niwas Housing Finance.

IndoStar Capital Finance Limited, a prominent non-banking finance entity, revealed its financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2025, exhibiting a commendable asset under management (AUM) growth to ₹11,053 crore, a 4% QoQ increase. The net profit for the quarter stood at ₹36 crore.

The company reported significant strategic developments, including the approval for NHFPL acquisition by WITKOPEEND B.V., and noteworthy changes in its board. March 5, 2025, ushered in new leadership with Ms. Naina Krishna Murthy as Chairperson and Mr. Bobby Parikh as Non-Executive Director.

In an effort to streamline operations, IndoStar sold assets worth ₹90.6 crore from its Commercial Vehicle business. The IndoStar's standalone entity reported a PAT of ₹12 crore, while Niwas Housing Finance witnessed notable growth, maintaining asset quality with a CAR of 49.80%.

