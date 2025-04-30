Renewable Efforts Pay Off: Orient Green Power's Narrowing Losses

Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) announced a significant improvement in its financial results for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reducing its consolidated loss to Rs 15.09 crore. This marked a considerable recovery compared to the Rs 25.25 crore loss reported in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations saw a noteworthy increase, climbing to Rs 41.47 crore, up from Rs 35.98 crore in the corresponding quarter one year ago. This growth in revenue signifies a positive trend for OGPL, an independent power producer specializing in renewable energy in India.

In a related development, the company's board has approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director for a five-year term starting November 3, 2025. This decision underlines the company's commitment to stable leadership in its mission of advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)