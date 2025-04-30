Renewable Efforts Pay Off: Orient Green Power's Narrowing Losses
Orient Green Power Company Limited reported a reduced consolidated loss of Rs 15.09 crore for the March quarter FY25. This is an improvement from the Rs 25.25 crore loss in the same quarter of FY24, with revenue rising to Rs 41.47 crore. Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi was reappointed as Chairman.
- Country:
- India
Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) announced a significant improvement in its financial results for the March quarter of the fiscal year 2025, reducing its consolidated loss to Rs 15.09 crore. This marked a considerable recovery compared to the Rs 25.25 crore loss reported in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company's revenue from operations saw a noteworthy increase, climbing to Rs 41.47 crore, up from Rs 35.98 crore in the corresponding quarter one year ago. This growth in revenue signifies a positive trend for OGPL, an independent power producer specializing in renewable energy in India.
In a related development, the company's board has approved the reappointment of Kodumudi Sambamurthi Sripathi as Chairman, Non-Executive & Independent Director for a five-year term starting November 3, 2025. This decision underlines the company's commitment to stable leadership in its mission of advancing renewable energy initiatives across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman Slams Proposed Mines Bill in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson says he will step down as AI Express Chairman.
Hindustan Unilever's Q4 Revenue Growth Outshines Declining Profit Margins
Hindustan Unilever Reports Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth
BHEL Surges with Record Order Inflows and Strong Revenue Growth