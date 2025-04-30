Left Menu

India Poised for Firm Retaliation Against Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India is gearing up for a decisive response against Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi has empowered the Indian Army for necessary actions. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticizes Congress while bolstering support for Modi's leadership amid international condemnation of Pakistan's terror links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:36 IST
Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, India is preparing for a robust retaliation against Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended full autonomy to the Indian Army for a decisive response, as critical meetings unfold in Delhi this Wednesday to strategize the nation's next steps.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur accused the Congress party of politicizing the aftermath, while supporting Prime Minister Modi's tough stance. Thakur remarked that Pakistan would face consequences it wouldn't forget easily, recalling India's historic victories over Pakistan in previous wars.

Thakur further criticized Congress, highlighting alleged pro-Pakistan sentiments within party ranks, which have stirred national embarrassment. He underscored the gravity of ongoing high-level meetings aimed at charting a significant course against Pakistan, expressing confidence in Modi's leadership to prevent future attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

