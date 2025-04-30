Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Despite Profit Surge
Bajaj Finserv shares fell nearly 6% despite a 14% rise in net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in Q1 2025. The stock was the top loser among Sensex and Nifty companies. The firm's market valuation declined by Rs 17,978.41 crore to Rs 3,11,732.31 crore, despite higher income and recommended dividends.
On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd slumped almost 6% despite the company reporting a notable 14% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,417 crore for the March quarter.
The stock ended the day at Rs 1,952.40 on the BSE, having plunged by 5.45%. It went further down by 6.68% intraday to Rs 1,927.
Despite outperforming its past figures, Bajaj Finserv's market capitalization dropped by Rs 17,978.41 crore to Rs 3,11,732.31 crore, marking it the biggest loser among Sensex and Nifty firms.
