Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Despite Profit Surge

On Wednesday, shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd slumped almost 6% despite the company reporting a notable 14% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,417 crore for the March quarter.

The stock ended the day at Rs 1,952.40 on the BSE, having plunged by 5.45%. It went further down by 6.68% intraday to Rs 1,927.

Despite outperforming its past figures, Bajaj Finserv's market capitalization dropped by Rs 17,978.41 crore to Rs 3,11,732.31 crore, marking it the biggest loser among Sensex and Nifty firms.

