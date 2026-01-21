Left Menu

Tragic Consequence: College Student's Fatal Mistake with Venkaaram

A college student died after consuming 'venkaaram' following a social media suggestion. Kalaiyarasi, seeking weight loss solutions, ingested the substance bought from a local shop, leading to severe health issues and ultimately her death. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when a first-year college student, Kalaiyarasi, lost her life after consuming 'venkaaram' (borax) she had purchased from a local shop, influenced by a video on social media, police confirmed.

Kalaiyarasi, aged 19, was a student at a prominent ladies' college in Narimedu and frequently sought weight loss advice. On January 16, she bought the substance from a native medicine shop and consumed it, leading to vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after, police reported.

Despite initial treatment, her condition deteriorated, culminating in her death en route to Government Rajaji Hospital. The Sellur police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the unfortunate circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

