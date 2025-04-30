Left Menu

Ukraine Poised to Ink Resources Deal with United States

Ukraine is on the brink of signing a significant resources agreement with the United States, anticipated late Wednesday evening Kyiv time. A Ukrainian government insider indicated this development to Reuters, signaling strengthened economic ties between the two nations amidst growing geopolitical interests.

Updated: 30-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:15 IST
Ukraine is preparing to formalize a pivotal resources agreement with the United States, a strategic move that is expected to be finalized later on Wednesday, according to a source within the Ukrainian government who spoke with Reuters.

This anticipated deal signifies a deepening of economic collaboration between Kyiv and Washington, potentially enhancing the resource exchange and fortifying diplomatic ties.

The agreement is set to be signed late in the evening, Kyiv time, underscoring the urgency and importance of this international transaction amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

