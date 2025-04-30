Ukraine Poised to Ink Resources Deal with United States

Ukraine is preparing to formalize a pivotal resources agreement with the United States, a strategic move that is expected to be finalized later on Wednesday, according to a source within the Ukrainian government who spoke with Reuters.

This anticipated deal signifies a deepening of economic collaboration between Kyiv and Washington, potentially enhancing the resource exchange and fortifying diplomatic ties.

The agreement is set to be signed late in the evening, Kyiv time, underscoring the urgency and importance of this international transaction amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.

