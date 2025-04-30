Left Menu

Odisha Bolsters Farmers with Rs 1,025 Crore Aid on Akshaya Tritiya

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 1,025 crore to 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Kharif Season Assistance scheme, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya. The scheme, launched in 2024, supports small and marginal farmers, credited through DBT. An MoU with Gates Foundation aims at sustainable agricultural growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:27 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced the disbursement of Rs 1,025 crore to over 51 lakh farmers. The funds were distributed under the CM Kisan Kharif Season Assistance scheme, in sync with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Addressing the media, CM Majhi highlighted the financial aid provided to farmer families, stating it increases their income and prepares them for upcoming cropping seasons. The CM-KISAN scheme, initiated in 2024, offers Rs 4,000 annually, credited in two installments through the Direct Benefit Transfer system.

In related developments, the Odisha government signed an MoU with the Gates Foundation. This collaboration aims to enhance farmers' income and adopt sustainable agricultural practices. The partnership emphasizes technical support and climate-smart initiatives for comprehensive agricultural transformation across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

