Union Bank of India Launches Nationwide MSME & CASA Outreach Program

Union Bank of India has initiated a nationwide MSME & CASA Outreach program aimed at boosting customer relations, attracting new MSME clients, and enhancing CASA deposit growth. The initiative will offer financial solutions, digital banking awareness, and cater to diverse customer segments, including start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:55 IST
Union Bank of India has launched an ambitious MSME & CASA Outreach program across the nation, designed to fortify connections with existing clientele while reaching out to potential new MSME customers. The initiative aims to promote sustainable CASA deposit growth.

As interest rates have dropped by 50 basis points following the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's recent rate cuts, Union Bank's MSME loans now start at an attractive 8.75%. Outreach events, scheduled from April 28 to 30, 2025, across 62 locations, will serve as collaborative forums involving industry associations and government agencies.

These events will cater to various customer segments, including start-ups, emerging entrepreneurs, and government professionals, providing a platform to upgrade existing accounts and access on-the-spot financial services. The program emphasizes digital banking registration and seeks continuous feedback to enhance service quality and customer satisfaction.

