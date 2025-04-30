Spain's Blackout: Unraveling the Truth Behind the Grid Crisis

Spain experienced its worst-ever blackout, prompting grid operator REE to deny solar power dependence as the cause, despite critics' claims. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces mounting pressure to elucidate the blackout's origins, while probing accusations of low investment in a dependency-prone energy system.

Former Socialist minister and REE head, Beatriz Corredor, dismissed renewable energy as the culprit, asserting that technologies are stable. Sanchez announced a government investigation, seeking explanations from energy companies, although a cyberattack seems unlikely.

Opposition parties challenge Sanchez's response speed, demanding an independent probe. With tensions rising, figureheads across the country's energy sector look to REE for clarity as investment plans aim to brace Spain's energy landscape for future demands.

