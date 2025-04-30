Left Menu

Spain's Blackout: Unraveling the Truth Behind the Grid Crisis

Spain is grappling with its most severe blackout, sparking a debate over the role of renewable energy and grid stability. As Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promises an investigation into the outage, both political and energy sector leaders dispute the causes, with fingers pointing to REE and grid malfunctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:02 IST
Spain experienced its worst-ever blackout, prompting grid operator REE to deny solar power dependence as the cause, despite critics' claims. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces mounting pressure to elucidate the blackout's origins, while probing accusations of low investment in a dependency-prone energy system.

Former Socialist minister and REE head, Beatriz Corredor, dismissed renewable energy as the culprit, asserting that technologies are stable. Sanchez announced a government investigation, seeking explanations from energy companies, although a cyberattack seems unlikely.

Opposition parties challenge Sanchez's response speed, demanding an independent probe. With tensions rising, figureheads across the country's energy sector look to REE for clarity as investment plans aim to brace Spain's energy landscape for future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

