Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Mandates Garbage Bins in All Vehicles to Combat Waste

Himachal Pradesh has mandated the installation of garbage bins in all vehicles to curb littering and blockages in drains due to non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste. Non-compliance will result in fines. Additionally, a ban on small PET bottles in government settings will be enforced by June 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh Mandates Garbage Bins in All Vehicles to Combat Waste
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address the pervasive issue of littering, Himachal Pradesh has issued a directive requiring the installation of garbage bins in all types of vehicles, including taxis, buses, trucks, as well as government and private vehicles. The objective is clear: to prevent both non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste from polluting public spaces and clogging drains.

According to the official announcement, failure to adhere to this directive will result in a fine of Rs 10,000. The responsibility of ensuring compliance falls on various officials such as Regional Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and managers of bus stations and public parking areas.

The state has also set its sights on reducing plastic waste. From June 1, 2025, a ban on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) water bottles under 500 ml will take effect in government-sanctioned meetings and conferences. This measure encourages the use of more sustainable alternatives like glass bottles and steel containers, with a three-month transition period for government and private hotels to deplete existing stock without financial detriment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025