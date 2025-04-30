Himachal Pradesh Mandates Garbage Bins in All Vehicles to Combat Waste
Himachal Pradesh has mandated the installation of garbage bins in all vehicles to curb littering and blockages in drains due to non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste. Non-compliance will result in fines. Additionally, a ban on small PET bottles in government settings will be enforced by June 1, 2025.
In a move to address the pervasive issue of littering, Himachal Pradesh has issued a directive requiring the installation of garbage bins in all types of vehicles, including taxis, buses, trucks, as well as government and private vehicles. The objective is clear: to prevent both non-biodegradable and biodegradable waste from polluting public spaces and clogging drains.
According to the official announcement, failure to adhere to this directive will result in a fine of Rs 10,000. The responsibility of ensuring compliance falls on various officials such as Regional Transport Officers, Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and managers of bus stations and public parking areas.
The state has also set its sights on reducing plastic waste. From June 1, 2025, a ban on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) water bottles under 500 ml will take effect in government-sanctioned meetings and conferences. This measure encourages the use of more sustainable alternatives like glass bottles and steel containers, with a three-month transition period for government and private hotels to deplete existing stock without financial detriment.
