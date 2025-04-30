Sebi Pushes for Mandatory Dematerialization Pre-IPO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a new proposal aimed at mandating certain key stakeholders to hold their shares in a dematerialized form prior to submitting an initial public offering (IPO) document.

By making it compulsory for directors, key managerial personnel, and other critical parties to move away from physical share certificates, Sebi seeks to address prevalent inefficiencies such as potential losses, theft, and delays associated with the transfer of physical shares.

The board is currently inviting public comments on this proposal, with a deadline of May 20 for submissions, indicating a shift towards streamlined and secure financial practices.

