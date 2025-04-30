Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Urgent Road Repair to Combat Karol Bagh Dust Pollution

The Delhi High Court ordered the PWD to inspect Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Karol Bagh and take action to reduce dust pollution. The directive follows a petition highlighting severe pollution due to incomplete roadwork. Accountability for officials is also sought by the petitioner.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken decisive action to address the pressing issue of dust pollution in Karol Bagh, a bustling area of Delhi. On Wednesday, it directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to perform an inspection of Desh Bandhu Gupta Road within two weeks to assess the situation and initiate necessary remedial measures.

This directive came as the court disposed of a petition filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava. The petition urged the court to order immediate re-laying of the road, which has been left dug up, thereby aggravating severe dust issues. Justice Sachin Datta emphasized the urgency by instructing the PWD to carry out the inspection alongside the petitioner and implement corrective actions.

The petitioner has raised concerns about the lack of accountability and action despite previous complaints. He requested compensation for the difficulties faced due to the delay in restoring the road after a government/private agency conducted digging activities in February 2025. Photographs evidencing the unaddressed pollution were submitted, highlighting the deteriorating air quality that's affecting residents' health.

