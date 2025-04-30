Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Construction of Parshuram Dham at Sacred Janapav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in Parashuram Janmotsav at Janapav, announcing plans for 'Parshuram Dham'. He emphasized Lord Parashuram's legacy and praised the central government's role in upholding Indian values. Commitments to farmers and Sanatan culture advancement were reiterated during the event.

MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing the program (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in the 'Parashuram Janmotsav' celebrations held at Janapav in Mhow, recognized as the birthplace of Lord Parashuram. During the event coinciding with Parashuram Jayanti, Yadav revealed the state's plan to construct a 'Parshuram Dham' at this hallowed site.

CM Yadav, while addressing the gathering, asserted Janapav's significance as the sacred birthplace of Lord Parashuram, hailed as one of the seven immortals in Sanatan culture. He remarked on the site's uniqueness and importance in India, further elucidating Lord Parashuram's pivotal role throughout history as a protector of Dharma.

Highlighting Lord Parashuram's divine interventions, from his involvement in Lord Ram's Swayamvar to gifting the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna, CM Yadav charted out plans to honor this legacy with the new development. Furthermore, he underscored the central government's initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protecting and promoting the country's cultural ethos through a democratic framework.

CM Yadav spoke on India's rich spiritual heritage and announced the state government's promise to build Gita Bhawans across Madhya Pradesh, bolstering its commitment to Sanatan values. Additionally, he confirmed the government's dedication to farmers, spotlighting monumental river linking projects set to enhance irrigation across multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

