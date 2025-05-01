The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
A highly anticipated nuclear fusion project, involving over 30 countries, has reached a significant milestone by assembling the world's strongest magnet. The project aims to generate clean energy by using an 'invisible cage' to trap super-hot plasma, with full operation expected by 2033.
In a monumental step for sustainable energy, a long-delayed nuclear fusion project involving over 30 countries is poised to assemble the world's most powerful magnet. This crucial component is integral to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) initiative, which aims to create clean energy by smashing atoms at super-high temperatures.
Based in southern France and supported by nations including the United States, China, and the European Union, the ITER project recently completed its central solenoid—a central part of the project's ambitious objectives. Despite significant delays, ITER's director general, Pietro Barabaschi, remains optimistic as the assembly progresses at an unprecedented pace, with an operational target set for 2033.
This advancement underscores the possibility of global cooperation amid geopolitical strains, as emphasized by Barabaschi. While fusion investment is booming with many private startups aiming for commercial reactors, Barabaschi cautions against overly optimistic timelines, predicting that cost-effective fusion energy may require several more decades of effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy
South Africa Fast-Tracks Over 200 EIA Applications to Boost Renewable Energy
Empowering India's Future: Skill Development in Renewable Energy
Vietnam's Ambitious Power Play: A Renewed Push Towards Renewable Energy