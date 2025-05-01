Left Menu

The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy

A highly anticipated nuclear fusion project, involving over 30 countries, has reached a significant milestone by assembling the world's strongest magnet. The project aims to generate clean energy by using an 'invisible cage' to trap super-hot plasma, with full operation expected by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 08:15 IST
The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a monumental step for sustainable energy, a long-delayed nuclear fusion project involving over 30 countries is poised to assemble the world's most powerful magnet. This crucial component is integral to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) initiative, which aims to create clean energy by smashing atoms at super-high temperatures.

Based in southern France and supported by nations including the United States, China, and the European Union, the ITER project recently completed its central solenoid—a central part of the project's ambitious objectives. Despite significant delays, ITER's director general, Pietro Barabaschi, remains optimistic as the assembly progresses at an unprecedented pace, with an operational target set for 2033.

This advancement underscores the possibility of global cooperation amid geopolitical strains, as emphasized by Barabaschi. While fusion investment is booming with many private startups aiming for commercial reactors, Barabaschi cautions against overly optimistic timelines, predicting that cost-effective fusion energy may require several more decades of effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025