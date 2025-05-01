The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy

In a monumental step for sustainable energy, a long-delayed nuclear fusion project involving over 30 countries is poised to assemble the world's most powerful magnet. This crucial component is integral to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) initiative, which aims to create clean energy by smashing atoms at super-high temperatures.

Based in southern France and supported by nations including the United States, China, and the European Union, the ITER project recently completed its central solenoid—a central part of the project's ambitious objectives. Despite significant delays, ITER's director general, Pietro Barabaschi, remains optimistic as the assembly progresses at an unprecedented pace, with an operational target set for 2033.

This advancement underscores the possibility of global cooperation amid geopolitical strains, as emphasized by Barabaschi. While fusion investment is booming with many private startups aiming for commercial reactors, Barabaschi cautions against overly optimistic timelines, predicting that cost-effective fusion energy may require several more decades of effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)