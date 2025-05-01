Celebrating the Rich Heritage of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Foundation Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended warm wishes to the residents of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of the states' Foundation Day. In a social media message, Gandhi praised the rich histories and vibrant cultures of these regions, noting their integral role in fortifying India's national strength.

The Congress leader's message read, 'Greetings and best wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their Foundation Day! The rich histories and vibrant cultures of these states are a true testament to India's strength. Their invaluable contributions have always played a pivotal role in shaping our nation's progress.'

Likewise, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, extended heartfelt greetings to his fellow Gujaratis. He commemorated iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for their roles in the state's development. 'Gujarat Gaurav Divas is a moment to remember and honour all those, both renowned and unsung, who have contributed to building this great state,' stated Patel.

The Chief Minister remarked on Gujarat's impressive development, highlighting its global attention. Citing poet Narmad, Patel asserted that the state advances with resolute determination, continuing to fascinate experts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)