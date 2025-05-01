DDC Chairperson Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Blames Pakistan

The Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Dharanter Singh vehemently condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, attributing blame to Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan's inability to accept the progress and development within Jammu & Kashmir fueled its actions. Singh made these remarks in a conversation with ANI on Thursday, revealing that raids have been conducted on suspects allegedly linked to the attack.

Singh emphasized the nationwide condemnation of the attack and called for decisive action. He underlined the government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and informed that raids were executed in Doda district targeting individuals with alleged terrorist affiliations. Jammu and Kashmir police conducted raids at 13 locations on April 28 to dismantle potential terrorist hideouts and apprehend those involved in terror activities, according to officials.

This series of events follow the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in 26 casualties, including a Nepalese national, and numerous injuries. As security concerns escalate, the Srinagar Police carried out thorough searches at multiple locations across the city, targeting residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and associates of banned terrorist outfits. These actions were part of an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police statement detailed that the Srinagar Police conducted searches at 63 residences, abiding by legal protocols and in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses. The operations, supervised by Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, aimed to seize weapons, documents, and digital devices to gather evidence and intelligence to deter any conspiracies or terrorist threats to national security. (ANI)

