Left Menu

DDC Chairperson Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Blames Pakistan

The Chairperson of the District Development Council in Doda criticizes Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting Jammu & Kashmir's progress as a reason for the neighboring country's intolerance. Raids were conducted in Doda by the police to crack down on individuals suspected of terrorist connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:56 IST
DDC Chairperson Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Blames Pakistan
Chairperson of Doda District Development Council, Dharanter Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Dharanter Singh vehemently condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack, attributing blame to Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan's inability to accept the progress and development within Jammu & Kashmir fueled its actions. Singh made these remarks in a conversation with ANI on Thursday, revealing that raids have been conducted on suspects allegedly linked to the attack.

Singh emphasized the nationwide condemnation of the attack and called for decisive action. He underlined the government's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and informed that raids were executed in Doda district targeting individuals with alleged terrorist affiliations. Jammu and Kashmir police conducted raids at 13 locations on April 28 to dismantle potential terrorist hideouts and apprehend those involved in terror activities, according to officials.

This series of events follow the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which resulted in 26 casualties, including a Nepalese national, and numerous injuries. As security concerns escalate, the Srinagar Police carried out thorough searches at multiple locations across the city, targeting residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and associates of banned terrorist outfits. These actions were part of an investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A police statement detailed that the Srinagar Police conducted searches at 63 residences, abiding by legal protocols and in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses. The operations, supervised by Jammu and Kashmir Police officials, aimed to seize weapons, documents, and digital devices to gather evidence and intelligence to deter any conspiracies or terrorist threats to national security. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025