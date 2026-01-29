ASEAN Ministers Address Regional Tensions Amid Security Concerns
Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia convened to address regional challenges like the South China Sea tensions, Myanmar's civil war, and the Thai-Cambodia border conflict. Under Philippine chairmanship, the ASEAN meeting focused on setting the bloc's agenda and maintaining an international rules-based order amidst increasing global security complexities.
On Thursday, Southeast Asian foreign ministers initiated discussions on pressing regional issues, including heightened tensions in the South China Sea, a deepening civil war in Myanmar, and a border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.
This retreat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), chaired by the Philippines, is pivotal in establishing the bloc's agenda for the year.
Philippine Foreign Minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro emphasized the growing complexity and interconnectedness of global security, pledging Manila's commitment to the international rules-based order and ASEAN principles of restraint, dialogue, and international law.
